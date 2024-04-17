 Royals at White Sox game has been postponed by rain - Hindustan Times
Royals at White Sox game has been postponed by rain

AP |
Apr 17, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Royals at White Sox game has been postponed by rain

CHICAGO — The Kansas City Royals' game at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night has been postponed because of rain.

It will be made up on Wednesday afternoon as part of a straight doubleheader.

Kansas City beat Chicago 2-0 in the series opener on Monday night.

White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon takes the mound in the doubleheader opener for his big league debut. Right-hander Brady Singer starts for the Royals.

Kansas City right-hander Michael Wacha and Chicago right-hander Erick Fedde start the second game.

The rainout creates an extra day of rest for Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who is dealing with a groin injury.

Perez was out of the starting lineup before the game was postponed, and manager Matt Quatraro said he was available off the bench.

“He came in early, got worked on ... did his hitting and running,” Quatraro said. “Really we’re just trying to use discretion a little bit. Hopefully he feels better tomorrow.”

Perez, who turns 34 next month, had an MRI on Monday that showed a mild groin strain. He got hurt during Kansas City’s series finale at the New York Mets on Sunday.

Perez rested during Kansas City’s victory in the series opener. Freddy Fermin started at catcher and went 1 for 4.

“Because we’re playing the short and the long game, we’d love to have him in there tonight. He’s dying to be in there,” Quatraro said before the rainout was announced. “He’ll be available off the bench, but we thought this was the right thing to do.”

Perez is batting .339 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 16 games this season. He hit his 250th career homer on Saturday.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
