Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
AP |
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 11:17 am IST

LOS ANGELES — Royce Lewis and Christian Vazquez each drove in three runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-7 on Tuesday night.

Royce Lewis, Christian Vazquez each drive in 3 runs as Twins beat Dodgers 10-7

Lewis, a native of nearby Orange County, Calif., had a runs-scoring fielder's choice in the second inning, a bases-loaded walk in the sixth, and a run-scoring grounder in the seventh that brought in two more runs on pitcher Edgardo Henriquez's throwing error.

Reliever Brock Stewart pitched a scoreless fifth inning to earn the win.

Andy Pages hit a three-run home run and Shohei Ohtani had a two-run shot for the Dodgers, who managed to end a six-game home losing streak Monday but have now dropped 11 of their past 14 overall since July 4. It is the first time Ohtani has hit a home run in four consecutive games.

Dodgers All-Star right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up three runs — one earned — and five hits in five innings. Ben Casparius was charged with three runs without recording an out in the sixth.

The Twins took a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning with their second of three three-run innings as Lewis walked with the bases loaded, Harrison Bader had an RBI ground out and Vazquez delivered a run-scoring single.

Hyeseong Kim brought the Dodgers to 6-5 with a two-run single in the sixth.

The Twins responded with a three-run seventh when Lewis’ comebacker scored Carlos Correa then brought in Ty France and Matt Walner when Henriquez threw past first base and into right field. France, from nearby West Covina, had an RBI double in the ninth.

One night after losing left-handed reliever Tanner Scott to an elbow injury, the Dodgers saw Casparius depart with a right calf cramp immediately after he allowed Lewis’ bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Casparius and Will Klein combined for six walks.

The Twins’ victory was only their third against the Dodgers since 2017, leaving them 3-12 against Los Angeles in the nine-year stretch. They are 3-13 all-time at Dodger Stadium, including postseason games.

Twins RHP Chris Paddack goes against Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow on Wednesday.

Follow Us On