10.50 cr to para athletes and 32 cr to PCI allocated in last 4 years: Thakur

The Government of India has allocated more than ₹32 crore to the Paralympic Committee of India during the four year period of 2017-18 to 2021-22, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said at the Parliament on Tuesday.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Thakur said the fund was given under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations.

He also informed the House that an amount of ₹10.50 crore was also spent during last Paralympic cycle under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the para athletes.

India had achieved unprecedented success in the Tokyo Paralympics earlier this year by winning 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze).

"Para sports have been placed in the 'Priority' category for financial assistance by the Government and all the requisite assistance is provided for training and competitive exposure of the para athletes, as per the norms laid down for this purpose," the sports ministry reply said in a PIB release.

"In addition to the above, an amount of Rs.10.50 crore was spent during the last Paralympic cycle under the TOPS for the para athletes who were medal probable, for the training, Out of Pocket Allowances (OPS), Foreign Exposures, Purchase of Equipment, Sports Science Services etc.

"The Paralympic athletes are provided all requisite facilities at par with other sportspersons, besides their special needs."

In another reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Thakur said that 62 sports infrastructure projects of various categories amounting to around ₹423 crore was sanctioned in the North Eastern Region under Khelo India Scheme.

"National Sports University has been established in Imphal, Manipur to promote sports education in sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching. A North Eastern Regional Centre of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) is also operational since 2009-10 in Guwahati, Assam.

"Under the Khelo India Scheme, 8 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and 152 Khelo India Centres have been notified in North Eastern Region. Further, 20 academies have also been accredited and 2 Army Boys Sports Companies are assisted in the North Eastern Region. A total of 217 Khelo India Athletes have been identified from North Eastern Region." PTI PDS SSC SSC

