Rudrankksh Patil, Shiva beat compatriots to win junior World Cup shooting titles

It was a special moment as two promising Indian rifle shooters competed for gold at the global stage on Wednesday. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, 18, and Abhinav Shaw, who turned 14 last month, gave top notch performances through the qualification and elimination stages to face-off in the 10m air rifle final at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Patil and Shaw both shot high scores in their nervy duel before Rudrankksh, a junior world championships silver medallist, edged past his compatriot 17-13.

Rudrankksh was in terrific form. He had topped the qualification (627.5 pts) and eight-shooter elimination (260.9) rounds. Shaw (626.7) and the third Indian Paarth Makhija (627.8) also qualified for the second stage.

“It was a great experience and a special feeling to be competing with your teammate for the gold medal at international stage,” Rudrankksh said from Suhl. “Indian shooters have been performing so well and it is only deserving we go for the gold.”

Indian dominated in the 10m air pistol too, where Shiva Narwal beat compatriot Sarabjot Singh 16-12 in the final to win gold. Narwal topped the qualification (585) and Sarabjot was third (578) before they topped the eight-shooter elimination round to fight each other. He is the younger brother of Tokyo Paralympics shooting champion Manish Narwal.

Since the medalless low of Tokyo Olympics, a fresh lot of youngsters are making their mark at international level. There is intense competition at the domestic level.

Rudrankksh hails from Thane and studies humanities. He had a hectic preparation because of his board exams. “I had to travel to Mumbai from the national camp in Delhi three times because of exams. It was very difficult to train properly and effectively,” said Patil, son of a senior police officer.

The top rifle shooter in domestic rankings has been consistent in the last seven months. In September, Patil won silver at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Peru. At the senior nationals in November, he was second behind Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Panwar.

“I love competitions. It doesn’t matter how great you are shooting in training, it is important to bring that ability into competitions. You change equipment, work on technique, everything that can help you shoot better, but can still come back to competition and see a huge difference,” said Rudrankksh, who trains under seasoned coach Ajit Patil in Thane.

Abhinav Shaw

Shaw was named after Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic champion. He was born in 2008, the year Bindra won the 10m air rifle gold at the Beijing Games. His father, Rupesh Shaw, a former shooter, also introduced his son to the sport. Coming from Asansol in West Bengal, he trained at the Asansol Rifle Club and found very early success in the state championships. He competed in the 2017 nationals in Thiruvananthapuram as a nine-year-old and was the youngest winner at the Pune Khelo India Games in 2019. This season, he has risen to the top 10 in domestic rankings.

In the junior women’s 10m air rifle, Ramita won silver, losing 8-16 to France’s Oceanne Muller, junior world champion and Tokyo Olympics finalist.