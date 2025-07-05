Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White quit the Bulls franchise on Friday, saying the Pretoria outfit needed a "new voice". Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks coach White leaves Bulls

His move follows the disappointment of losing the United Rugby Championship final to Leinster in Dublin last month the third time in four seasons the Bulls finished runners-up in the competition.

Neither the Bulls nor White commented on widespread reports that the squad, led by captain and Springboks lock Ruan Nortje, were unhappy with the coaching style of the 61-year-old.

While the loss to a Leinster team stacked with Ireland internationals was not surprising, the 32-7 scoreline was with the South Africans outclassed in wet conditions.

"I have made the decision to move on. It is time for this group to have a new voice," said the mastermind of the 2007 World Cup campaign, which brought the trophy to South Africa for a second time.

The Springboks won all seven matches in France, including a 15-6 triumph over England in a try-less final.

However, soon after the World Cup, South African rugby officials told White he must reapply for the head coach post. He refused and Peter de Villiers became the first black coach of the Springboks.

Born in Johannesburg, White began his coaching career in 2002 with the South African under-21 team and two years later succeeded Rudolf Straeuli in charge of the Springboks.

He also coached the Brumbies in Australia, the Sharks in South Africa , Montpellier in France and Toyota Verblitz in Japan before replacing Pote Human as Bulls coach in 2020.

Former Springboks lock Johan Ackermann, currently involved with the Junior Springboks, has been linked with the Bulls.

After a successful four-season spell coaching the Johannesburg-based Lions until 2017, he had stints with Gloucester in England and Red Hurricanes and Urayasu D-Rocks in Japan before returning home.

