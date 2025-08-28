MELBOURNE, - Experienced Australia prop Allan Alaalatoa and flyhalf Tom Lynagh have been recalled in a 36-man squad in a boost for the Wallabies ahead of crunch Rugby Championship tests against Argentina. Rugby-Alaalatoa, Lynagh return from injury in Wallabies boost for Argentina tests

Alaalatoa returns following a shoulder injury which ruled him out of the opening tests against South Africa, while Lynagh is back after also missing the tour while going through concussion protocols following a clash with British & Irish Lions hooker Dan Sheehan.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt has recalled loose forward Pete Samu to the squad for the first time since 2023.

Samu, who recently signed with the New South Wales Waratahs after two seasons in France with Bordeaux, replaces Langi Gleeson, who is managing a heel issue.

Captain/number eight Harry Wilson has been retained in the squad after suffering a knee injury that forced him out of the Cape Town test.

Winger Harry Potter returns from a hamstring injury, while Filipo Daugunu and Hamish Stewart retain their places after being late call-ups in South Africa following injuries to Dylan Pietsch and Ben Donaldson.

One-test Queensland lock Josh Canham replaces Will Skelton, who has returned to French club La Rochelle.

Rugby Australia said discussions were ongoing regarding Skelton’s availability beyond the Argentina series which starts in Townsville next week before heading to Sydney.

"While it’s disappointing to lose some players in what was an attritional fortnight in South Africa, we’re pleased to be able to lean into the squad depth that we’re trying to create,” Schmidt said in a Rugby Australia statement.

"Argentina have been in strong form this year with wins over the British & Irish Lions and New Zealand and we know they’ll be very tough to beat in Townsville."

The squad features only one uncapped player in ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan.

Australia are second in the Rugby Championship table behind New Zealand, after upsetting South Africa 38-22 at Ellis Park before losing 30-22 to the Springboks in Cape Town.

Squad:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs - Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White

