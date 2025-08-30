NORTHAMPTON, England, - Winger Jess Breach scored a hat-trick of tries as the home side recorded their biggest win at the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a 14-try 90-3 Pool A victory over Samoa on Saturday. Rugby-England women rack up record score with 90-3 win over Samoa

The Samoan players hold amateur status and were never expected to trouble England, but it was a professional display from coach John Mitchell’s side in both attack and defence as they booked a quarter-final spot.

England spread the tries around with 12 different scorers, including a double for centre Megan Jones and one by flyhalf Helena Rowland, who added 11 conversions for a personal haul of 27 points.

That is the most by an England player in a Women's World Cup match.

"We are very pleased, the conditions were difficult but we adapted to that and played some nice rugby at times," Rowlands said.

"Despite so many changes it did not feel like that out there, it felt really cohesive and connected."

The home side, who have now won 59 of their last 60 games, were expected to post a big score against an opponent who lost 73-0 to Australia in their opener.

England led 47-0 at halftime as they demolished the Samoan scrum and had too much speed in the wide areas.

Samoa registered their first points of the tournament with a penalty by Harmony Vatau and celebrated as if they had won the game.

But England produced in a slick display that kept their momentum going as they look to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time since 2014.

