Rugby-Feyi-Waboso back as England name 14 uncapped players in training squad

Reuters |
May 20, 2025 04:15 PM IST

May 20 - England have named wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in a 33-player training squad ahead of a July tour of the Americas as coach Steve Borthwick selected 14 uncapped players in the absence of his British & Irish Lions tourists.

Borthwick's side will travel to Argentina and the United States, but before then face a France XV at Twickenham on June 21.

The squad is without players from Bath and Northampton, who are involved in European club rugby finals this weekend.

Feyi-Waboso had been out since December with a shoulder injury, but will be given a chance to audition for the July tour.

The uncapped Bristol Bears pair of Joe Batley and Gabriel Oghre have been named alongside Exeter Chiefs forward Richard Capstick, and four players from Gloucester, Arthur Clark, Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson and Afolabi Fasogbon.

Oscar Beard, Luke Northmore and Jack Kenningham from Harlequins get the nod and Borthwick has rewarded Leicester Tigers’ Emeka Ilione for his impressive recent form.

Saracens wing Tobias Elliott and the Sale Sharks duo of Rekeiti Ma’asi-White and Joe Carpenter are also included.

There are more established players in the form of loose forwards Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt, and hooker Jamie George, who narrowly missed out on touring Australia with the Lions.

Flyhalf George Ford is another unlucky not to be heading Down Under, while backs Henry Slade, Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet are also selected.

England’s 33-player training squad:

Forwards:

Joe Batley

Fin Baxter

Richard Capstick

Arthur Clark

Ben Curry

Theo Dan ,

Alex Dombrandt

Afolabi Fasogbon

Jamie George

Joe Heyes

Emeka Ilione

Nick Isiekwe

Jack Kenningham

Gabriel Oghre

Asher Opoku-Fordjour

Bevan Rodd

Tom Willis

Backs:

Charlie Atkinson

Seb Atkinson

Oscar Beard

Joe Carpenter

Tobias Elliott

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

George Ford

Rekeiti Ma'asi-White

Cadan Murley

Luke Northmore

Raffi Quirke

Harry Randall

Tom Roebuck

Henry Slade

Freddie Steward

Jack van Poortvliet

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

