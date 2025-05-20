Rugby-Feyi-Waboso back as England name 14 uncapped players in training squad
May 20 - England have named wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in a 33-player training squad ahead of a July tour of the Americas as coach Steve Borthwick selected 14 uncapped players in the absence of his British & Irish Lions tourists.
Borthwick's side will travel to Argentina and the United States, but before then face a France XV at Twickenham on June 21.
The squad is without players from Bath and Northampton, who are involved in European club rugby finals this weekend.
Feyi-Waboso had been out since December with a shoulder injury, but will be given a chance to audition for the July tour.
The uncapped Bristol Bears pair of Joe Batley and Gabriel Oghre have been named alongside Exeter Chiefs forward Richard Capstick, and four players from Gloucester, Arthur Clark, Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson and Afolabi Fasogbon.
Oscar Beard, Luke Northmore and Jack Kenningham from Harlequins get the nod and Borthwick has rewarded Leicester Tigers’ Emeka Ilione for his impressive recent form.
Saracens wing Tobias Elliott and the Sale Sharks duo of Rekeiti Ma’asi-White and Joe Carpenter are also included.
There are more established players in the form of loose forwards Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt, and hooker Jamie George, who narrowly missed out on touring Australia with the Lions.
Flyhalf George Ford is another unlucky not to be heading Down Under, while backs Henry Slade, Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet are also selected.
England’s 33-player training squad:
Forwards:
Joe Batley
Fin Baxter
Richard Capstick
Arthur Clark
Ben Curry
Theo Dan ,
Alex Dombrandt
Afolabi Fasogbon
Jamie George
Joe Heyes
Emeka Ilione
Nick Isiekwe
Jack Kenningham
Gabriel Oghre
Asher Opoku-Fordjour
Bevan Rodd
Tom Willis
Backs:
Charlie Atkinson
Seb Atkinson
Oscar Beard
Joe Carpenter
Tobias Elliott
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
George Ford
Rekeiti Ma'asi-White
Cadan Murley
Luke Northmore
Raffi Quirke
Harry Randall
Tom Roebuck
Henry Slade
Freddie Steward
Jack van Poortvliet
