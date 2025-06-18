Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Rugby-Fin Smith and Mitchell team up for the Lions

Reuters |
Jun 18, 2025 06:34 PM IST

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, - England and Northampton halfback duo Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell will take their partnership to the next level after being named as starters for the British and Irish Lions in their warm-up fixture against Argentina in Dublin on Friday.

Fellow Northampton man Tommy Freeman is on the right wing, with Duhan van der Merwe on the left in the team named by coach Andy Farrell on Wednesday.

Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu, edging his way back to fitness after an injury-ravaged year, teams up in midfield with Bundee Aki.

Jac Morgan starts at open side flanker with the only other Welshman in the 38-man squad, scrumhalf Tomos Williams, on the bench. Ben Earl and Tom Curry complete the back row, with 20-year-old Henry Pollock on the bench.

Saracens and England lock Maro Itoje will captain the side for the first time as he prepares for his third tour.

In total 14 players could make their Lions debut against the Pumas. While two-times tourists Aki, Tadhg Beirne, Curry, Marcus Smith and Van der Merwe all featured in South Africa in 2021.

The Lions can also call on the experience of three-times tourists Elliot Daly and Tadhg Furlong off the bench.

"Congratulations to Maro Itoje ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time - it is a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience," Farrell said in a statement.

"Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team.

"We know that Argentina will challenge us up front and out wide - so Friday night will be a tough contest, but also a great occasion for all the fans."

The match is a non-capped international and around half the Lions touring squad were involved in the URC and English Premiership finals last Saturday, limiting Farrell's options.

British and Irish Lions team to play Argentina on Friday

15. Marcus Smith

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Sione Tuipulotu

12. Bundee Aki

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Maro Itoje

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Tom Curry

7. Jac Morgan

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Scott Cummings

20. Henry Pollock

21. Tomos Williams

22. Elliot Daly

23. Mack Hansen

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
