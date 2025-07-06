LA PLATA, Argentina, - England winger Tom Roebuck scored two tries and veteran flyhalf George Ford delivered a virtuoso performance in a 35-12 win over Argentina in the first test in La Plata on Saturday. Rugby-Ford drives depleted England to surprise win over Argentina

Freddie Steward and substitute Cadan Murley also touched down as 32-year-old Ford, celebrating his 100th cap, kicked two penalties, a drop goal and three conversions.

With 14 internationals away on British & Irish Lions duty in Australia, a depleted England side started as underdogs against the Pumas, who beat the Lions in Dublin two weeks ago.

A gutsy defensive display, however, was complimented by Ford’s astute leadership in a performance that will add to the debate over whether he, rather than Owen Farrell, should been called up as a Lions’ injury replacement.

England showed resolute defence in the first half, three times holding up the ball to deny Argentina tries as the hosts crossed the visitors’ goal line but could not dot down.

Yellow cards for lock Alex Coles and debutant Seb Atkinson within six minutes left England down to 13 men but despite this disadvantage, they took the lead from their first foray into Argentina territory when Ford sent over a 20th-minute drop kick for the only points of the first half.

After the break, England went on the attack and scored three tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half to build a commanding 22-0 lead, to a cacophony of jeers for the home side from their supporters.

Roebuck, in only his second international, went over in the corner one minute into the second half, followed four minutes later by a try for Steward on his return to the England line-up as Ford’s pass allowed him to burst through a gap in the home defence.

Roebuck strolled in for his second try after Ford again pulled the strings in a simple move down the line.

The jeers turned to cheers of hope as Argentina attempted a fightback with a 53rd-minute try for veteran flanker Pablo Matera, marking a record-equalling 110th appearance for the Pumas, and a forward inspired break finished off by lock Pedro Rubiolo.

That reduced the deficit to 10 points but Argentine mistakes handed England penalties at key moments and Ford slotted over two penalties to keep the tourists’ comfortably ahead before Murley’s late try made sure of victory.

The second test is next Saturday in San Juan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.