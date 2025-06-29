Rugby-Pollock relishing 'big occasions' after eye-catching performance in Lions opener

PERTH, - British & Irish Lions forward Henry Pollock said he is relishing the competition for places in Andy Farrell's line-up after a stand-out performance in the 54-7 win over the Western Force in Perth on Friday kicked off the squad's six-week Australian tour. HT Image

The 20-year-old number eight, making his first Lions start, put on a lively showing in front of a big crowd at Perth Stadium, setting up one try before earning field position for another as well as picking up a yellow card in the first half.

"I love the big occasions," said Pollock, who is the youngest member of the Lions squad. "What a great group and I just wanted to be here."

Pollock was included in the travelling party despite playing just once for England. The Northampton Saints forward scored a pair of tries on his debut against Wales in the Six Nations in March.

He was prominent from the start against the Force, and it was his line-break in the 15th minute that set up Welsh scrumhalf Tomos Williams to give the Lions a lead that Farrell's side would not relinquish.

Pollock was sin-binned in the 39th minute and then put the Lions in the perfect position to score through Joe McCarthy in the 53rd minute when he chased down his own chip behind the Force defence.

"It was a fun game and we all really enjoyed it," said Pollock. "It's an amazing group and environment to be part of - we're the four best nations, the best players in the northern hemisphere.

"I'm honoured to be here ... this kind of campaign and this kind of group is only together for a short amount of time and we're trying to write history.

"So we're just trying to get as close as we can together.

"There's loads of boys fighting for positions and that's what you want."

Pollock's lack of experience saw his inclusion in the squad questioned in some quarters, but Farrell is confident the Englishman will continue to improve as the tour progresses.

"He is certainly a point of difference," said Farrell. "He is learning all the time."

