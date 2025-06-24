Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Rugby-Row brews over availability of Wallabies for Lions tour matches

Reuters |
Jun 24, 2025 12:26 PM IST

Rugby-Row brews over availability of Wallabies for Lions tour matches

SYDNEY, - British & Irish Lions management have made it clear they expect Wallabies to be made available for the four matches the tourists will play against Super Rugby sides as they build up to the test series.

HT Image
HT Image

Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said it was vital that the tourists faced tough opposition as they try to bring English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh players together in one team for the three tests in late July and August.

"The agreement is very clear, it says that test players have to be released to play in fixtures leading into that series," he told reporters in Perth late on Monday.

"That is our expec­tation, it's really important that these games are competitive.

"It's not just for a performance standpoint – the players do want to test themselves and build towards the test series – but it's also right for the fans, partners and broadcasters who are all expecting competitive fixtures.

"We'll play the game at the weekend and will carry on having discussions with Phil Waugh and will take it step-by-step."

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has released five of his squad for the first tour match against Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

Western Force lock Jeremy Williams and winger Harry Potter, however, have remained in the Wallabies camp preparing for the test against Fiji on July 6 that is Australia's only warm-up for the test series.

The Lions matches against Queensland Reds and New South Wales Waratahs also take place before the Fiji test - in the case of the latter the day before - and are likely to be similarly impacted.

The ACT Brumbies, who beat the Lions on their last visit to Australia in 2013, play the tourists in Canberra on July 9 but otherwise they will face only invitational sides as preparation for the three tests.

Schmidt told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday that he would be looking to release some players to the Reds and Waratahs but pointed out that the Lions are likely to have a "dirt-trackers" midweek team to play some of the games.

"I've read the tours agreement and it's having the best intention to have the highest quality players available and playing," he told the newspaper.

"It's not as specific as saying every Wallaby from a state or a club has to be available to play every game that the Lions come through on."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
