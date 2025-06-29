Rugby-Springboks centre Esterhuizen embraces hybrid role among the forwards

By Nick Said HT Image

CE TOWN, - The age of the hybrid rugby player may be nearer than many think as world champions South Africa continue to innovate, having intentionally used centre Andre Esterhuizen as a flank in Saturday’s 54-7 win over the Barbarians in Cape Town.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has spoken at length in the past about developing players for multiple positions, and used Deon Fourie in both the front and back row of the scrum in their Rugby World Cup win in France in 2023.

However, playing a back in the forwards, not due to injury but as a plan that has been months in the making, could usher in a new era for South Africa as Erasmus seeks new ways to keep the four-time World Cup winners at the top of the global game.

He floated the idea to Esterhuizen at the start of the year and it is something they have been working on since.

"I was actually waiting for the conversation to happen, it has been brought up in the past," Esterhuizen, 31, told reporters. "As I get older, you learn how you can slot in everywhere, how you can get yourself into the team more constantly.

"You have to adapt as a player. I said I'd like to try it and I'm looking forward to what it can be. It will help me as a player and obviously it can help the team as well. Hopefully we see more of it in the future."

HYBRID PLAYERS

Erasmus has long championed having players versatile enough to feature in several positions and believes it is an important factor in winning a World Cup.

Not least because, in the Springboks' case, it allows more forwards among replacements to replenish their powerhouse pack and apply pressure on opponents for the full 80 minutes.

Erasmus previously used loose-forward Kwagga Smith as cover on the wing, and says Esterhuizen’s emergence as a forward option is simply the reverse of that plan.

"I don't know if you can call him a hybrid, but he is a backline player who can now also play in the forwards," he said.

"If we get injuries, a guy like Andre just gives us an option, because he's been training with both the forwards and the backs."

South Africa begin their international season with the first of two tests against Italy in Pretoria on Saturday.

