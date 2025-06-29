Rugby-Toulouse edge out Bordeaux to secure third straight Top 14 crown

By Vincent Daheron HT Image

PARIS -Toulouse claimed their third consecutive Top 14 title and a record-extending 24th French championship by beating Bordeaux Begles 39-33 after extra time in a dramatic final on Saturday.

Thomas Ramos kicked two penalties in the last five minutes for Toulouse after Bordeaux's Maxime Lucu had converted a penalty on the hooter to take the game into extra time at 33-33.

A try from Anthony Jelonch and a brace from Jack Willis put champions Toulouse in control of the match but Damian Penaud, Matthieu Jalibert and Guido Petti also crossed the tryline to keep Bordeaux in touch.

Petti and Pierre Bochaton were shown yellow cards and Toulouse, missing talisman Antoine Dupont, won their 11th consecutive final, a year after routing Bordeaux Begles 59-3 in the title match.

"Emotions are unbelievable. The scenario is crazy", Jelonch said on France TV. "We were exhausted after 80 minutes, we played 100. When you see all the players' emotions, this one is the most beautiful of all."

Bordeaux's Jalibert said he was proud of his side.

"We were strong but the coin didn't fall on our side", the fly-half said on France TV. "I think we can keep our heads up. I'm proud of the team because after last year's disappointment, we wanted to come back here."

After Toulouse and Bordeaux traded penalties, the holders capitalised on Petti's yellow card to score the opening try when Jelonch found a gap in the defence.

Bordeaux responded quickly, however, when Penaud latched on to Maxime Lucu's kick to touch down.

Willis restored Toulouse's lead with a powerful finish from a driving maul just before halftime and the English flanker crossed for a second try after Jalibert had dotted down under the posts for Bordeaux.

Lock Petti kept the game alive when he went over from a wide position for Bordeaux before Lucu sent the game into extra time.

France internationals Romain Ntamack and Louis Bielle-Biarrey did not reappear after halftime, the former due to a shoulder injury while the latter was playing his first match after suffering a concussion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.