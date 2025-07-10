By Mark Gleeson Rugby-Wales make four changes for second test against Japan

KOBE, Japan, - Wales have made four changes to their side to take on Japan in Saturday's second test in Kobe as they bid to end a record 18-game losing streak.

Dan Edwards is named at flyhalf to win a third cap and make his first start for Wales in place of Sam Costelow, while the experienced Aaron Wainwright starts at number eight and Taulupe Faletau drops out.

Archie Griffin takes over at tighthead prop from the injured Keiron Assiratti, and Freddie Thomas comes in at lock following Ben Carter’s concussion to partner Teddy Williams in the second row.

Carter's tour to Japan lasted all of 27 seconds as he was released from the squad on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was involved in a heavy collision immediately at the start of the test in Kitakyushu, which Wales lost 24-19, and underwent several minutes of treatment before being carried off on a stretcher.

There is again a six-two split among the replacements, and tighthead prop Christian Coleman, scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams and wing Keelan Giles could all make their debuts with an appearance off the bench.

"I want to have a little bit of a freshen-up. So, Dan Edwards comes in at 10," coach Matt Sherratt said on Thursday.

"Dan’s trained brilliantly over the three weeks. He was great in the Six Nations, so we want to have a look at him.

"Unfortunately Ben Carter has gone home, so Freddie Thomas comes in. Keiron Assiratti has not been able to train as much as we’d like this week. So it was more sensible to start Archie , and that gives Chris Coleman a chance to make his debut off the bench.

"Toby had a little bit of heat stress-related cramping. We decided it was best Aaron Wainwright starts at No. 8."

Looking ahead to Saturday, he added: “I think our biggest challenge this week is going to be repeating some of the good and then in that last 20 minutes, making our lineout launch more effective so we can get our game on the field. Perhaps being a little bit braver with the ball as well."

Team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Tom Rogers, 13-Johnny Williams, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Kieran Hardy, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Josh Macleod, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Teddy Williams, 4-Freddie Thomas, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake , 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16-Liam Belcher, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Christian Coleman, 19-James Ratti, 20-Taine Plumtree, 21-Tommy Reffell, 22-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 23-Keelan Giles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.