By Nick Mulvenney Rugby-Wallabies strike late to edge Fiji in Lions warm-up test

NEWCASTLE, Australia -Australia lost starting flyhalf Noah Lolesio to injury as they came from behind with a late try to beat Fiji 21-18 in their only warm-up for the test series against the British & Irish Lions on Sunday.

Captain Harry Wilson crossed a minute from time for the try that gave Australia a measure of revenge for their loss to Fiji at the 2023 World Cup but fell short of the convincing win they would have wanted before facing the Lions in three tests.

"We didn't play well enough today for people to have the expectation that we're going to come bowling into Brisbane and knock the Lions over," said coach Joe Schmidt.

"But then I'm not sure that expectation was there before today. We're just going to have to build that quiet resolve, that inch-by-inch so we can work our way toward that."

Schmidt had a more positive news on Lolesio than would have been expected after he slammed his head into the turf in a tackle on the hour mark and had to be stretchered off the field in a neck brace.

"He appeared to be in good shape," he said. "I think it was whiplash and his head hit the ground. So I'm hopeful that's going to be something that will resolve itself reasonably quickly. we won't take any risks with him."

The team said they did not think Lolesio would have to go through concussion protocols before being able to play again.

Fiji scored tries through debutant Salesi Rayasi and Lekima Tagitagivalu either side of halftime and had eight points from the boot of flyhalf Caleb Muntz but came up just short of a first win over the Wallabies in Australia since 1954.

"Very proud of my brothers, we came together in one week, prepared to put it out there today," said Fiji captain Tevita Ikanivere.

"I know it's a disappointing loss, losing in the last minute, but thankful to them for giving their all today."

The Wallabies dominated territory in the first half and looked to get the ball wide as often as they could with Max Jorgensen impressing on the left wing.

The opening try came from a more prosaic move in the ninth minute with hooker Dave Porecki going over the line on the back of a rolling maul.

Right winger Harry Potter crossed in the corner in the 16th minute from a slick backline move, but the score was called back for a forward pass.

The Fijians did not get inside the Australia 22-metre line until the 27th minute but steely defence kept the home side out until two minutes before the break.

Quick hands along the backline sent flanker Fraser McReight over for a try that, with Lolesio's second conversion, gave the Wallabies a 14-0 lead they would have been happy to take into halftime.

HIGH BALL MISFIRES

An attempt to get centre Joseph Suaalii involved with a high ball in the midfield just before misfired, however, and the Fijians charged down the other end for fullback Rayasi to score in the corner.

The Wallabies kept up with the attempts to get width in their attack after the break, and Jorgensen had a try chalked off in the 49th minute for another forward pass from fullback Tom Wright.

Muntz kicked a penalty to cut the deficit to 14-8 in the 51st minute, and the visitors took the lead four minutes later when winger Jiuta Wainiqolo burst through the midfield before finding flanker Tagitagivalu in support.

The Fijians, now rampant, went over again through Sireli Maqala on the hour mark, only for the referee to call that score back too for an earlier foot in touch.

Fiji continued to trouble the Wallabies with their big ball carriers, but Australia worked their way back up the pitch as the last few minutes ticked away.

Four points adrift, they elected to kick for the corner with a late penalty and Wilson was soon barrelling over the line under the posts to clinch the winning score.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.