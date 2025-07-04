Rugby-Wallabies Valetini, Skelton omitted from Fiji test

Search
Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 08:52 AM IST

MELBOURNE, - Australia loose forward Rob Valetini and lock Will Skelton were omitted from the match-day squad for Sunday's one-off Fiji test in a blow to the Wallabies' preparations for the British & Irish Lions series.

The pair have been struggling with injuries, local media have reported, leaving coach Joe Schmidt short of experience and power for the match in Newcastle, the Wallabies' only warmup for the Lions series starting in Brisbane on July 19.

Valetini, who was starting blindside flanker against Ireland in the Wallabies' last test in November, has been replaced by Langi Gleeson, while lock Jeremy Williams will partner Nick Frost in the second row in the team released on Friday.

The Wallabies' season-opening test sees Joseph Suaalii resume his midfield partnership with Len Ikitau, with Tom Wright playing fullback.

Noah Lolesio has been retained as flyhalf but Tate McDermott will be starting scrumhalf in place of Jake Gordon, who has also been under an injury cloud, according to reports.

Rugby Australia made no mention of any injuries to players in its team release, with Schmidt set to appear at a press conference later on Friday.

Team:

15-Tom Wright, 14-Harry Potter, 13-Joseph Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Max Jorgensen, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Harry Wilson , 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Langi Gleeson, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-David Porecki, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements:

16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Tom Hooper, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Nic White, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

