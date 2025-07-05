July 5 - Japan stormed back in the second half to beat Wales 24-19 on Kyushu Island on Saturday in the first of a two-test series, extending the visitors’ record losing streak to 18 matches. Rugby-Welsh misery continues as they lose first test in Japan

Japan were 19-7 down at the break, but two second-half tries saw them come back to overhaul the deficit.

There were three tries for both teams in the clash in hot and humid conditions in an error-strewn clash at the Mikuni World Stadium, where Wales were hoping to end 18 months of misery, having last won a match at the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Georgia in Nantes, France.

They looked to be well on course at the break but fell apart in the second half as Japan rallied for the narrow victory.

Japan’s fullback Takuro Matsunaga scored in the first half, while his replacement Ichigo Nakakusu and fellow substitute Halatoa Vailea went over for two more tries.

All were converted by Lee Seungsin, who also kicked over a penalty.

The tourists' points came in the first half, with Ben Thomas and Tom Rogers going over, and Wales also awarded a penalty try. Sam Costelow kicked over a single conversion.

Welsh rugby is seeking to rebuild after plunging to a new low in a 68-14 defeat to England in their final Six Nations game in March, but the loss in Japan is a further blow as they will now drop to 14th in the world rankings.

Thomas gave them an early lead, finishing off a break from the lineout by Taulupe Faletau to go over in the fourth minute.

Japan levelled matters with a score from their first attack in the 16th minute with some slick handling in the backline, but Wales were 19-7 ahead at the break after the penalty try and Rogers’ score in the corner.

Nakakusu reduced the deficit with a 59th-minute try as Japan took control in the second half against a weary and nervy-looking Wales side, with Lee’s penalty five minutes later making it a two-point game with 15 minutes to go.

Halatoa Vailea then finished off a line-out maul to see Japan go ahead in the 71st minute and claim the victory.

The two teams meet again next Saturday in the second test at Misaki Park in Kobe.

