Rugby-Williams out of Lions tour, Itoje recalled for Queensland clash

SYDNEY, - The British & Irish Lions have confirmed that Welsh scrumhalf Tomos Williams suffered a tour-ending hamstring injury last weekend, while skipper Maro Itoje has been recalled for Wednesday's match against the Queensland Reds. HT Image

Williams suffered a hamstring injury while scoring his second try in the 54-7 victory over Western Force in Perth last Saturday and will be replaced in the squad by Scotland's Ben White.

"This is desperately sad news for Tomos and we wish him all the very best in his recovery," said Lions tour manager Ieuan Evans.

"Tomos is an exemplary Lion who has had a brilliant season having joined the Tour after being named as Premiership Rugby's player-of-the-season."

Coach Andy Farrell has again rung the changes in his team for Wednesday's second tour match in Australia against the Reds at Brisbane's Lang Park.

Itoje, who led the Lions in their loss to Argentina in Dublin on June 20, returns to the second row in partnership with Ollie Chessum at the heart of a new-look pack after hooker Dan Sheehan captained the side against the Force.

Fullback Hugo Keenan and scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, who were both struggling with niggles, will get their first taste of action on the tour in a backline again steered by flyhalf Finn Russell.

Jack Conan, the only specialist number eight in the squad, replaces young Englishman Henry Pollock in a back row completed by Welsh openside Jac Morgan and blindside Tom Curry.

"We know each game on this tour will be a step up from the game before," Farrell said in a statement.

On the 2013 tour of Australia, the Lions beat the Reds 22-12 in Brisbane.

The Lions also play the New South Wales Waratahs, ACT Brumbies and an invitational Australia-New Zealand XV over the next three weeks before the first test against the Wallabies in Brisbane on July 19.

Team: 15–Hugo Keenan, 14–Tommy Freeman, 13–Huw Jones, 12–Bundee Aki, 11–Duhan van der Merwe, 10–Finn Russell, 9–Jamison Gibson-Park, 8–Jack Conan, 7–Jac Morgan, 6–Tom Curry, 5–Ollie Chessum, 4–Maro Itoje , 3–Will Stuart, 2–Ronan Kelleher, 1–Andrew Porter.

Replacements: 16–Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17–Ellis Genge, 18–Finlay Bealham, 19–James Ryan, 20–Ben Earl, 21–Alex Mitchell, 22–Fin Smith, 23–Garry Ringrose.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.