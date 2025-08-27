Rutgers looks for 6th straight season-opening win when it hosts Ohio
Rutgers looks for 6th straight season-opening win when it hosts Ohio
Ohio at Rutgers, Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Rutgers by 15 1/2.
How to watch: Big Ten Network
Rutgers :
Overall offense: 382.7 yards per game
Passing: 207.4 yards per game
Rushing: 175.3 yards per game
Scoring: 28.9 points per game
Overall defense: 393.8 yards allowed per game
Passing: 231.1 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 162.8 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 25.4 points allowed per game
Ohio
Overall offense: 405.6 yards per game
Passing: 192.4 yards per game
Rushing: 213.1 yards per game
Scoring: 29.1 points per game
Overall defense: 303.1 yards allowed per game
Passing: 212.6 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 90.6 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 18.1 points allowed per game
Rutgers
Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 2,696 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 53.9 completion percentage
Rushing: Kyle Monangai, 1,279 yards on 256 carries, 13 TDs
Receiving: Dymere Miller, 757 yards on 59 catches, 4 TDs
Ohio
Passing: Parker Navarro, 2,423 yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage
Rushing: Anthony Tyus III, 1,215 yards, 9 TDs
Receiving: Coleman Owen, 1,245 yards, 78 catches, 8 TDs
Rutgers lost 44-41 to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl.
Ohio defeated Jacksonville State 30-27 in the Cure Bowl.
Rutgers hosts Miami on Sept. 6. Ohio hosts West Virginia on Sept. 6.
Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.