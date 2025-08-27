Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
AP
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 08:31 pm IST

Ohio at Rutgers, Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT.

Rutgers looks for 6th straight season-opening win when it hosts Ohio

BetMGM College Football Odds: Rutgers by 15 1/2.

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Rutgers :

Overall offense: 382.7 yards per game

Passing: 207.4 yards per game

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game

Scoring: 28.9 points per game

Overall defense: 393.8 yards allowed per game

Passing: 231.1 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 162.8 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 25.4 points allowed per game

Ohio

Overall offense: 405.6 yards per game

Passing: 192.4 yards per game

Rushing: 213.1 yards per game

Scoring: 29.1 points per game

Overall defense: 303.1 yards allowed per game

Passing: 212.6 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 90.6 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 18.1 points allowed per game

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 2,696 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 53.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kyle Monangai, 1,279 yards on 256 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Dymere Miller, 757 yards on 59 catches, 4 TDs

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 2,423 yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Tyus III, 1,215 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving: Coleman Owen, 1,245 yards, 78 catches, 8 TDs

Rutgers lost 44-41 to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl.

Ohio defeated Jacksonville State 30-27 in the Cure Bowl.

Rutgers hosts Miami on Sept. 6. Ohio hosts West Virginia on Sept. 6.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

Follow Us On