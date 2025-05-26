Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Ryan O'Hearn, Dylan Carlson homer as Orioles beat Red Sox 5-1 to salvage series split

AP |
May 26, 2025 01:56 AM IST

BOSTON — Ryan O’Hearn and Dylan Carlson each hit a solo homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Sunday to salvage a split of the four-game series that was interrupted by two rainouts.

The victory gave Baltimore its first consecutive wins since April 30 and May 2 after it earned a split of the day-night doubleheader Saturday by winning the second game.

Jarren Duran had four singles for the Red Sox and highly touted prospect Marcelo Mayer earned his first major league hit — a single — and added a double.

It was the second straight game that Boston’s offense has struggled after it learned Alex Bregman, one of its better offensive players, was lost for a while with a strained right quadriceps.

The Orioles won for just the third time in 13 games.

Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman left the game after taking a hard foul off the mask.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer allowed seven singles in 5 1/3 innings.

Starting after getting ejected early in his previous start, Walker Buehler gave up two runs in five innings.

Carlson hit his first homer with the Orioles into the right-field seats to make it 2-0.

O’Hearn had somewhat of a Little League homer when he doubled to the gap in right-center in the eighth. He stopped at second, but the throw from Ceddanne Rafaela hit him and caromed away, allowing him to break for third. Mayer retrieved the ball and threw it away, allowing O’Hearn to score.

The Red Sox finished a 10-game homestand just 5-5.

Orioles: RHP Charlie Morton is scheduled to start for Baltimore on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against St. Louis. RHP Erick Fedde is scheduled for the Cardinals.

Red Sox: Open a three-game series in Milwaukee on Monday when LHP Garrett Crochet is set to face Brewers RHP Chad Patrick .

___

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

