Sahith Theegala WDs from Canadian Open to rest injury

Sahith Theegala, who has missed tournaments this year because of a neck injury, confirmed Wednesday on social media that he has withdrawn from this week's RBC Canadian Open and will need to rest "for a little while." HT Image

"Doctors have advised me to put the clubs away for a little while, as I get treatment and some rest for an injury I've been battling the last few weeks, so this one stings," Theegala wrote on his Instagram account without specifying the injury.

An ambassador representing title sponsor RBC, Theegala wrote that he is very disappointed and with "a heavy heart" has withdrawn from one of his favorite events of the year. The RBC Canadian Open tees off Thursday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

"The place looks beautiful and I've heard so many great things about the golf course and the facility overall," he wrote.

Theegala, 27, is ranked No. 39 in the world. He has played in 15 events this year, missing two cuts plus one withdrawal and two top-25 finishes. Theegala missed the cut at the Memorial last weekend.

He withdrew on the eve of the PGA Championship in early May due to a neck injury after having to pull out of the Truist Championship after three rounds due to the same ailment. Now he's apparently going to miss next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont.

His lone victory to date on the PGA Tour came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023.

He is replaced in the field by Cameron Champ, No. 420 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Champ, 29, has three career wins on the PGA Tour and has competed in five events this year, making two cuts.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.