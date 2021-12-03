SAI gives nod to Neeraj Chopra's off-season training in USA

Sports Authority of India on Friday approved an urgent proposal to enable Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, to travel to the United States of America for a 90-day off-season training camp in the prestigious Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre ahead of a busy 2022 season.

The proposal, moved by the Athletics Federation of India was approved within four hours to ensure Neeraj Chopra can fly out on December 5. The cost approved under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme will be Rs. 38 lakh.

The proposal was moved after the plan to base the Javelin Throwers in Potchefstroom was scrapped due to the new COVID-19 strain in South Africa.

Given the uncertainty across the world, SAI decided did not wait for the Mission Olympic Cell meeting to approve the proposal. SAI will seek ratification of the decision from the next meeting of the MOC since the approval was granted to make sure that Neeraj Chopra can leave India on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra will thus start his preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre in Chula Vista, San Diego. The state-of-the-art centre, spread over 155 acres, is one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

The proposal for the 90-day camp is from December 5 to March 4 next. It will help him prepare for the packed season which includes the World Championships in Oregon, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Coach Klaus Bartonietz will also travel to the United States with Neeraj Chopra.

