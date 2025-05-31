Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
San Diego FC bans 33 from all matches after violent brawls in stadium stands during LA Galaxy visit

AP |
May 31, 2025 03:25 AM IST

San Diego FC bans 33 from all matches after violent brawls in stadium stands during LA Galaxy visit

San Diego FC has issued indefinite bans to 33 people who apparently participated in a violent brawl after the club's match against the LA Galaxy at Snapdragon Stadium last weekend.

HT Image
HT Image

The expansion San Diego club announced Friday that the fans are prohibited from attending home and away matches. The club will work with law enforcement and Major League Soccer to enforce the bans, and further action could be taken.

"The behavior exhibited by these individuals is entirely unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as a club," San Diego FC said in a statement. “We seek to create matchdays that are safe, welcoming and respectful environments for all fans. Snapdragon Stadium officials have assured us that they will enhance security protocols to ensure safety at stadium events.”

A prolonged, vicious brawl broke out in the stands following San Diego's dramatic 2-1 victory over the Galaxy on May 24. Much of the fighting was particularly dangerous because it occurred in the front row of the upper deck of the Snapdragon stands, with some of the combatants coming perilously close to tumbling over the railing.

Even more fights occurred later in the stadium's parking lots, according to fans who posted video on social media.

“We want an atmosphere that is passionate, inclusive, and secure – where everyone in San Diego feels proud to come together as one community to celebrate the game we love,” the club statement continued. “There is no place for violence in our sport.”

The brawls were yet another chapter of dismaying fan behavior during San Diego's inaugural season, which has been a big success on the field. The club currently sits second in MLS' Western Conference at 8-5-3.

Fights also broke out at Snapdragon in April when Los Angeles FC visited, with social media video showing men with their faces covered fighting each other, police officers and security guards.

San Diego FC's inaugural home match on March 1 was marred by three occurrences of the infamous homophobic chant frequently heard at the Mexican national team’s soccer matches. The club condemned the chants and implored fans to stop.

San Diego hosts Austin FC on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

