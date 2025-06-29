Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

San Diego's Tomás Ángel comes through in stoppage time for 3-2 win over Dallas

AP |
Jun 29, 2025 09:41 AM IST

San Diego's Tomás Ángel comes through in stoppage time for 3-2 win over Dallas

FRISCO, Texas — Tomás Ángel scored late in second-half stoppage time and MLS Western Conference-leading San Diego FC rallied to defeat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Ángel, a second-half substitute, scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the upper left central zone. The goal was assisted by Anders Dreyer, with a second assist by Jasper Löffelsend.

Expansion San Diego trailed 2-1 early in the second half and didn't draw even until the 77th minute when Hirving Lozano scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone. He was assisted by Milan Iloski, with a second assist by Dreyer.

Dreyer, who finished with a goal and two assists, scored the first goal of the match with Anders Dreyer with a penalty in the 26th minute.

Petar Musa of Dallas scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner, making it 1-all in the 44th minute.

Sebastian Lletget made it 2-1 for Dallas when he scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box in the 56th minute.

Dallas had only two more attempted shots the rest of the game, including Petar Musa’s header from the center of the box that went over the goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

CJ dos Santos made four saves for San Diego, which scored on all three shots on goal against Maarten Paes of Dallas .

Dallas hosts Minnestoa on Friday.

San Diego hosts Houston on Saturday. ___

soccer: /soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / San Diego's Tomás Ángel comes through in stoppage time for 3-2 win over Dallas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On