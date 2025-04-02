Sandy Alcantara, Marlins defeat Mets to even series

Sandy Alcantara threw five quality innings and Kyle Stowers blasted a two-run home run as the Miami Marlins defeated the visiting New York Mets 4-2 on Tuesday. HT Image

Alcantara , who was pulled after 70 pitches, allowed two runs on three hits and no walks. He struck out four. Miami third baseman Graham Pauley laced a two-run double in fourth, and the Marlins won their third game in their last four.

Mets starter Kodai Senga allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in five innings, and struck out eight. Brandon Nimmo was 2-for-4, including a solo home run in the second inning for New York. The Mets will try to clinch the midweek series on Wednesday.

Miami struck in the first inning. Xavier Edwards hit a leadoff double, and Stowers followed with his first home run of the season, a 421-foot shot to center field.

New York immediately sliced its deficit in half on Nimmo's homer to begin the top of the second. It was his second blast in as many games. An inning later, Francisco Lindor tied the score at two, singling home Luisangel Acuna, who led off the frame with a ground-rule double.

In the bottom of the fourth, after Otto Lopez reached on Lindor's fielding error to lead off the inning, Senga walked Jonah Bride with two out, and Pauley doubled home both runners.

Ronny Henriquez took over for Alcantara to start the sixth and threw two scoreless innings.

Senga also was removed after five innings. Max Kranick went the final three innings and retired all nine Miami batters he faced.

Lake Bachar pitched a scoreless top of the eighth for the Marlins, but Anthony Veneziano ran into difficulties in the ninth. He walked Juan Soto to begin inning, and after a forceout, he allowed a single to Nimmo.

Anthony Bender replaced Veneziano and got Mark Vientos to fly out and Jesse Winker to ground out for his first save of the season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.