Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Schanuel walks with bases loaded in 9th to lift Angels over Rangers 6-5

AP |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 10:29 AM IST

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nolan Schanuel drew a bases-loaded walk from Hoby Milner in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Travis d'Arnaud hit an early two-run homer off Texas starter Jacob deGrom and finished with three RBIs.

Corey Seager launched a two-run shot off Yusei Kikuchi to put the Rangers ahead 2-0 two batters into the game. Josh Smith had an RBI double for Texas that tied it at 5 in the eighth.

Luis Rengifo doubled off Rangers reliever Chris Martin to open the ninth and went to third on Kevin Newman’s one-out single to left field. Zach Neto was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy summoned Milner for a lefty-lefty matchup with Schanuel, who fought back from an 0-2 count before taking a 3-2 changeup below the strike zone for his second career walk-off RBI.

The Angels turned a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead in the sixth when Rengifo singled with two outs, d’Arnaud hit an RBI double and LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with a pinch-hit RBI single.

But the Rangers tied it against reliever Sam Bachman with two outs in the eighth. Jake Burger reached on a wild pitch when strike three in the dirt got past d’Arnaud and then scored from first on Smith’s double.

An anticipated pitchers' duel between All-Star starters didn’t materialize, as deGrom gave up three runs and five hits in five innings while Kikuchi allowed four runs and six hits in five innings.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

