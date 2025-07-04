All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said Friday his team does not feel disrespected by their French opponents, who named eight uncapped players for Saturday night's Test match in Dunedin. Scott Barrett says All Blacks not 'disrespected' by France

Speaking at the end of a team training at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, Barrett said his team would not take lightly a French team lacking experience.

"We're certainly not reading into anything, that it's a weakened French side," Barrett told reporters.

"Any French side you have to give the utmost respect, and we've certainly prepared like that.

"We haven't had much success in recent years against the French so we're looking to turn that around."

The French squad contains 20 uncapped players total, out of 42 tourists.

Many of the best French players were left at home, owing to injury or the long European season.

"I don't think it's disrespectful," Barrett said of the team French coach Fabien Galthie had selected.

"Fabien and their management will select a team that's appropriate to play us tomorrow night, and with debutants and a mix of experience on the bench I'm sure they'll be firing everything at us."

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson echoed those sentiments Thursday, saying France had enviable depth.

"This is when they're probably at their most dangerous when they're underestimated," Robertson said.

"It's quite nice that you guys tell the story that they're depleted and all that, then they get their backs up and we get a ferocious French team."

The All Blacks will be able to lean on the experience of three Barrett brothers on Saturday night captain Scott, fly-half Beauden, and inside centre Jordie have more than 280-caps combined for New Zealand.

But add in uncapped flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi, and you have four players who worked the Barrett family farm.

"Du'Plessis was good friends with Jordie at school and he came out to the farm," Scott Barrett said.

"We were doing home kill one day and he mucked in and helped out... so it's great to see him get his opportunity tomorrow night.

"I actually said personally to Du'Plessis that he's certainly ready for Test match rugby.

"He plays a physical game, combative, loves the breakdown, so he's going to be a real asset to this team going forward."

And speaking of his brother Jordie, who has just returned from a sabbatical playing for Leinster, Scott Barrett said he has added to his skill set during his time away.

"It's been a great experience for him. He's brought a few things back which is great for this group and I'm sure he'll be looking to put a great performance in."

