Scrumhalf Tomos Williams out of British and Irish Lions tour with a hamstring injury

BRISBANE, Australia — Tomos Williams has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions rugby tour of Australia after injuring his left hamstring in the opening win over Western Force in Perth on the weekend. HT Image

Lions management confirmed Monday while announcing the squad to play Queensland that the Welsh scrumhalf had sustained a tour-ending injury and Toulon, France-based Scotland scrumhalf Ben White had been drafted into the squad.

“This is desperately sad news for Tomos and we wish him all the very best in his recovery," Lions tour manager Ieuan Evans said. "Tomos is an exemplary Lion who has had a brilliant season having joined the tour after being named as Premiership Rugby’s player-of-the-season.

“He lit up this Lions Tour with both his personality and his talent.”

Williams scored two tries in the 54-7 win over the Perth-based Force, limping off after finishing off a long-range try early in the second half.

The Lions are playing nine matches in Australia, including three test matches on July 19, 26 and Aug. 2.

Head coach Andy Farrell recalled tour captain Maro Itoje to lead the Lions on Wednesday night against Queensland in Brisbane, and he’ll pack down in the second row with fellow Englishman Ollie Chessum.

The matchday 23 has been overhauled again to give the full squad a chance to acclimatize.

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was retained at No. 10 in a new halves combination with Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, who will make his Lions debut.

Bundee Aki and Glasgow and Huw Jones will form a new center combination.

Leinster and Ireland teammates Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher will join Bath tighthead Will Stuart in the front row. Ireland No. 8 Jack Conan will start in a bakrow that also contains Tom Curry and Jac Morgan.

“We know each game on this your will be a step up from the game before and three more players are set to make their Lions debuts on Wednesday night, so congratulations to those guys," Lions head coach Andy Farrell said.

The Lions beat Queensland 22-12 in the corresponding tour game in 2013 before going on to win the test series 2-1 against Australia.

Squad to play Queensland:

Hugo Keenan , Tommy Freeman , Huw Jones , Bundee Aki , Duhan van der Merwe , Finn Russell , Jamison Gibson-Park ; Jack Conan , Jac Morgan , Tom Curry , Ollie Chessum , Maro Itoje England, captain), Will Stuart , Ronan Kelleher , Andrew Porter . Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie , Ellis Genge , Finlay Bealham , James Ryan , Ben Earl , Alex Mitchell , Fin Smith , Garry Ringrose .

