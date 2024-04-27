 Seth Lugo throws 7 scoreless innings, leads Royals past Tigers 8-0 - Hindustan Times
Seth Lugo throws 7 scoreless innings, leads Royals past Tigers 8-0

AP |
Apr 27, 2024 01:24 AM IST

Seth Lugo throws 7 scoreless innings, leads Royals past Tigers 8-0

DETROIT — Seth Lugo pitched seven scoreless innings and the Kansas City Royals won their fourth straight game, beating the Detroit Tigers 8-0 on Friday.

Lugo allowed three singles and matched a career high with nine strikeouts in a game played at 1:10 pm due to the NFL draft festivities in downtown Detroit on Friday evening.

Tigers starter Reese Olson allowed one run on three hits and three walks in seven innings, striking out eight.

Kansas City led 1-0 before scoring seven runs in the ninth inning.

With one out in the third, Adam Frazier and Kyle Isbel singled before Maikel Garcia walked to load the bases for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to center.

The Tigers thought they had the lead in the bottom of the third, but Frazier reached over the right-field fence to rob Parker Meadows of a home run before doubling Javier Báez off first.

Detroit got a pair of two-out hits against former teammate John Schreiber in the eighth, but he struck out Spencer Torkelson to end the inning.

The Royals loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, thanks to two singles and a walk off Tyler Holton. Holton, usually one of Detroit's best control pitchers, then hit Frazier and Isbel with consecutive pitches to make it 3-0.

Garcia greeted Will Vest with a two-run single to put the Royals up by five, and Witt tripled before Vinnie Pasquantino's sacrifice fly made it 8-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers utilityman Andy Ibáñez started a rehab assignment on Thursday, going 2-3 with a double for Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of the series on Saturday evening. RHP Casey Mize is scheduled to start for Detroit against RHP Brady Singer .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

