Shooting formats overhauled, exciting match-up for gold medal

The international shooting federation (ISSF) has announced major changes in competition formats, introducing a point-based scoring system, semi-finals and medal matches leading to an exciting shoot-off between two shooters for the gold medal. The new formats will come into play in all ISSF competitions from January 2022.

The format was given a test run during the recently held ISSF President’s Cup in Poland. From the eight-shooter final of the earlier format, now there will be two semi-finals of four shooters each after the qualification stage. Two shooters from each semi-final will progress to a medal match. At each stage, shooters will start from zero.

In 10m air rifle and air pistol events, the semi-finals will be of 15 shots and two shooters will be eliminated after the 10th and 15th shots. A shooter with the best shot will gets four points, while successive scores will get 3, 2 and 1 points.

In the medal match, four shooters will again start from zero and fire 10 shots. After 10 shots the shooter with lowest points will be eliminated. Three remaining shooters will continue with another five shots, with the value of the best shot being 3 points, followed by 2 and 1 points. The bronze medal will be decided after 15 shots.

The final two shooters standing will then have a one-on-one fight for gold and silver, again, starting from zero. At this stage, the highest scorer after each round of shots will get two points, while the other one gets nothing. Whoever makes 16 points first will win the gold.

The point-scoring format will give more chances to a shooter to bounce back after a poor score, while a fast shooter can expect to have an advantage.

“It is a very interesting format and we will have to wait and see how it unfolds,” said rifle coach Deepali Deshpande. “If a shooter has one bad shot, he will get more chances to bounce back because scores are being converted into points. So, if he shoots a 9.7 or 10.5, if he is the third best shooter in the round, he will get as many points. So, it will be competitive, and at the same time it will make a shooter believe that he is always in the hunt,” said Deshpande.

Pistol shooter Abhishek Verma said he liked the new format. “A shooter has to come again and again to the firing point and give their best every time and also wait in the waiting area for a much longer time which is mentally very challenging as compared to the earlier system of continuous 24 shots at one go,” Verma had said after the President’s Cup in Poland where the new format was tested.

The format has been slightly tweaked for mixed events. Four teams will compete in two semi-finals and the winner of each semi-final will proceed to a gold medal match. Both losing semi-finalists will get a bronze, another first in shooting.

There have been drastic changes in the gruelling 50m rifle three positions too, with a two-stage qualification process of 60 shots each (20 in each positions--kneeling, prone and standing) introduced. The top eight shooters will qualify for the final stage, comprising semi-finals and the medal match, which will be only in standing position. In the final stage, only five minutes will be allowed for preparation and sighting.

“A shooter will have to really fast in his time management in this format,” said Deshpande.

The national selection trials in January will be held in the new format.

