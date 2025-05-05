Shota Imanaga leaves with injury, Cubs blanked by Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers snapped a scoreless tie with four runs in the sixth inning after Cubs starter Shota Imanaga departed with injury, avoiding a sweep with a 4-0 victory over visiting Chicago on Sunday. HT Image

Imanaga was locked in a scoreless duel with Freddy Peralta in the sixth when he reached back and grabbed his left leg while running to cover first. The Cubs later announced that Imanaga had a left hamstring strain.

The Cubs had two runners in scoring position in the ninth against closer Trevor Megill. Ian Happ singled to open the frame and Kyle Tucker walked. Happ advanced to third on a flyout and Tucker stole second, but Megill fanned Michael Busch and Niko Hoerner.

In the Brewers sixth, Jackson Chourio opened with a single and William Contreras drew a one-out walk. Chourio advanced to third and Contreras was forced at second as Christian Yelich reached on a fielder's choice, beating Imanaga to the bag.

Julian Merryweather relieved and uncorked a wild pitch to allow Chourio to score. Rhys Hoskins was walked intentionally and Daz Cameron followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Cameron stole second and Caleb Durbin lined a two-run double to center.

Peralta scattered four hits over six scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking one in an 89-pitch outing. Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe each followed with a scoreless inning.

Imanaga , who left his previous start Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning with leg cramps, allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

The Brewers had a pair of singles in the first, but Imanaga stranded runners on the corners. Imanaga did not allow another hit until Yelich snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a one-out single in the fourth.

Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick left in the fourth inning with left knee discomfort and was replaced by Cameron.

