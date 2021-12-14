Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Simone Biles named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year
others

Simone Biles named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year

The world's most decorated gymnast was hailed for putting her mental health first when she withdrew from four event finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Simone Biles was named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year(REUTERS/Files )
Published on Dec 14, 2021 10:36 AM IST
AP | , New York

Simone Biles was named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year, the magazine announced. The world's most decorated gymnast was hailed for putting her mental health first when she withdrew from four event finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles, a four-time Olympic medalist, later revealed that she suffered from what gymnasts called “the twisties” - when you lose the sense of space and dimension in the air.

Despite the setback, the 24-year-old managed to earn a team all-around silver and a bronze in balance beam at the Tokyo Games.

A month after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles gave an emotional testimony at a US senate hearing into former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Biles along with hundreds of athletes accused the FBI, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee for failing to stop the abuse.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
