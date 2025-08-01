Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Siraj-led India pacers fight back to rein in England at 215/7 at tea

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 08:38 pm IST

London, Mohammed Siraj struck thrice in a fiery eight-over spell to lead India’s fightback in the afternoon session of the fifth and final Test against England here on Friday.

At tea, England were 215 for seven, effectively eight down with Chris Woakes not available to bat due to a shoulder injury. They still trail India by nine runs.

The wickets to fall were England’s batting mainstay Joe Root , Zak Crawley , stand-in-captain Ollie Pope and Jacob Bethell and Crawley hit boundaries for fun on a green surface where Gus Atkinson took a deserving five-wicket haul by removing three Indian batters shortly after play began. The hosts raced to 109 for one in 16 overs at lunch.

The trio of Akash Deep, Siraj and Prasidh ran out of ideas against the onslaught from the England openers. Much to their relief, Duckett was caught behind 15 minutes before lunch attempting another reverse hit off Akash Deep.

The opening stand yielded 92 runs off just 77 balls.

It was unusual to see Akash wrap his arm around Duckett and give him a send off with a smile on his face.

Crawley collected five of his 12 fours off Siraj, including a straight drive, punch through the covers and flick towards mid-wicket. He completed his fifty with a boundary in the third man region off Akash.

Duckett deliberately disturbed the pacers’ rhythm by dancing down the track at will, using the cut on the charge twice against Akash.

He pulled off a reverse scoop off Akash before playing a ramp off for a maximum off Siraj soon after.

Pope joined Crawley in the middle and began with a couple of sweetly timed cover drives.

In the first half 30 minutes of play, India lost four wickets for just 20 runs after resuming the day at 204 for six.

Overnight batters Karun Nair and Washington Sundar perished in quick succession before Atkinson polished off the tail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

