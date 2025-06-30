Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Skubal strikes out 13, wins 10th straight decision as Tigers beat Twins 3-0

AP |
Jun 30, 2025 07:15 AM IST

Skubal strikes out 13, wins 10th straight decision as Tigers beat Twins 3-0

DETROIT — Tarik Skubal struck out 13 hitters in seven innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Sunday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Skubal only allowed one hit — a clean single to right by Ty France in the fifth inning — as he improved to 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his last 15 starts. The last double-digit streak in one season by a Detroit lefty was Earl Whitehill's 11-start stretch in 1930.

The strikeouts matched Skubal's career high, last done on May 25 in his 94-pitch shutout against the Guardians.

Chris Paddack gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings for the Twins.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Kerry Carpenter's solo homer in the first inning, and he added a RBI triple in the fifth before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury. Riley Greene hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Will Vest pitched the ninth to pick up his 13th save.

Skubal struck out eight of the first nine hitters, including seven in a row, before Byron Buxton lifted a fly ball to Riley Greene on the warning track in left. Buxton is 2 for 15 in his career against Skubal, though both hits have been homers.

Skubal is 5-0 in June, making him the third Tigers pitcher to be 4-0 or better in the month in the last 25 years. The other two, Justin Verlander in 2011 and Max Scherzer in 2013, each won the American League Cy Young Award.

Twins LHP Joe Ryan starts against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera in the series opener in Miami on Tuesday. Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty faces Nationals RHP Trevor Williams in Washington on Tuesday.

MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Skubal strikes out 13, wins 10th straight decision as Tigers beat Twins 3-0
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On