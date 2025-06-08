Smith the guiding light for ex-England rugby coach Lancaster

Wayne Smith's rebuilding of his reputation as a coach has served as an example to former England head coach Stuart Lancaster, he told the Sunday Times. HT Image

Lancaster bounced back once with Leinster when he was cast aside by England after their disastrous first round exit at the 2015 Rugby World Cup they hosted.

Now the 55-year-old Englishman must do it all over again, this time with Ireland's weakest province Connacht, after being dismissed by Top 14 side Racing 92 earlier this season.

Smith's path to coaching redemption after being fired as All Blacks coach in 2001 came via English Premiership side Northampton Saints.

It ended with him becoming a two-time World Cup winner as assistant coach of the All Blacks to first Graham Henry and then Steve Hansen a knighthood followed to boot.

"He's won the World Cup but he wasn't the head coach," said Lancaster of Smith.

"He's respected as a coach who's made a difference to people.

"That means more to me than anything. Making sure you're there to enjoy your time with your mates, and that your family enjoy it.

"Everyone's part of the journey."

Lancaster, who guided Leinster to four European Cup finals with the highlight winning the 2018 edition, said he has to pinch himself at times to grasp what he has made of his career.

"I was asked this question: if you look back to when you were a teacher, would you take where you're at?" he said.

"If you said to me when I was a teacher at 28 years old that I would end up coaching England, coaching in France, coaching in Ireland, winning the European Cup, beating the All Blacks? I'd pull your hand off."

At the same time, though, he feels he still has to accomplish more if he is to retire a contented man.

"But if you said to me right now, am I satisfied and ready to finish?" he said.

"No, I'm not.

"I'm still seeking the real true fulfilment. A New Zealand psychologist, Dave Hadfield, said if you were to retire now, would your soul be at rest? I went, no, I don't think it is.

"Until that happens, I'll keep on going. My wife says to me, 'When the hell is that going to be?'"

To that he replied dryly "when Connacht win the European Cup)" which given he has signed a two year contract is asking something as they finished 13th in the URC Championship this term.

Lancaster says things did not work out at Racing because of a combination of things, although he believes he was moving things in the right direction.

"I was promised to be in control of the rugby programme but that never really happened," he said.

"The lack of patience: it takes more than 16 months to turn around an organisation and to have it pulled away from you when, yeah, it's not going great but it's going in the right direction.

"You look at Manchester United. Once you're in that downward slide of poor recruitment, poor coaching, poor culture, poor identity, there's no magic wand you can wave in a club environment."

Lancaster may have been let go by Racing 92 but he remained very much in demand.

Wales and Australia were linked with him, but after seemingly been in pole position for the Wallabies post he lost out to Les Kiss.

Lancaster said he was mindful of there being a life outside rugby.

"What I don't want to do is keep trying to get to the very top of Everest all the time and then get to 70 years old and realise 'Jesus Christ, I've just missed life'.

"That balancing in life, it's been on my mind."

