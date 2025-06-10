Snehit stuns world no. 26 Quadri as Ahmedabad SG Pipers pip Kolkata ThunderBlades

Ahmedabad, Snehit Suravajjula pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Ultimate Table Tennis by sweeping past world no. 26 Aruna Quadri, helping Ahmedabad SG Pipers edge Kolkata ThunderBlades 8-7 here on Tuesday. HT Image

Despite their narrow victory, Ahmedabad's chances of making the playoffs were dashed.

Kolkata will have to wait until the final two ties to discover their fate. The outcome also confirmed that Dempo Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC have qualified for the playoffs.

The evening began with high drama as Ricardo Walther handed Ankur Bhattacharjee his first loss of the season.

Ankur started strong, surging to a 7-1 lead in the opener, but Walther mounted a remarkable comeback to take it 11-10. The German veteran followed up with an 11-5 win in the second game, sealing the match and breaking Ankur’s unbeaten streak. Ankur salvaged the final game to keep Kolkata in the hunt.

Ayhika Mukherjee then edged the first game against Puerto Rican ace Adriana Diaz in the women’s singles, but Diaz bounced back strongly to dominate the next two games, closing the decider 11-1 to level the tie.

In mixed doubles, Ankur and Diaz held their nerve in crunch moments, taking a tight 2-1 win over Walther and Ayhika.

Snehit, still looking for his first win of the season, delivered a sensational 3-0 sweep of Aruna in the fourth match with controlled aggression and fearless forehand play.

The Indian came back from 9-10 in the opener and 5-8 in the second, finishing with a flurry to pull of big upset.

Scores:

=====

Ahmedabad SG Pipers 8-7 Kolkata ThunderBlades

Ricardo Walther bt. Ankur Bhattacharjee 2-1

Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Adriana Diaz 1-2

Ricardo Walther/Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee/Adriana Diaz 1-2

Snehit Suravajjula bt. Quadri Aruna 3-0

Yashini Sivashankar lost to Selena Selvakumar 1-2 .

