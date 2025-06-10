Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Snehit stuns world no. 26 Quadri as Ahmedabad SG Pipers pip Kolkata ThunderBlades

PTI |
Jun 10, 2025 10:49 PM IST

Snehit stuns world no. 26 Quadri as Ahmedabad SG Pipers pip Kolkata ThunderBlades

Ahmedabad, Snehit Suravajjula pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Ultimate Table Tennis by sweeping past world no. 26 Aruna Quadri, helping Ahmedabad SG Pipers edge Kolkata ThunderBlades 8-7 here on Tuesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Despite their narrow victory, Ahmedabad's chances of making the playoffs were dashed.

Kolkata will have to wait until the final two ties to discover their fate. The outcome also confirmed that Dempo Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC have qualified for the playoffs.

The evening began with high drama as Ricardo Walther handed Ankur Bhattacharjee his first loss of the season.

Ankur started strong, surging to a 7-1 lead in the opener, but Walther mounted a remarkable comeback to take it 11-10. The German veteran followed up with an 11-5 win in the second game, sealing the match and breaking Ankur’s unbeaten streak. Ankur salvaged the final game to keep Kolkata in the hunt.

Ayhika Mukherjee then edged the first game against Puerto Rican ace Adriana Diaz in the women’s singles, but Diaz bounced back strongly to dominate the next two games, closing the decider 11-1 to level the tie.

In mixed doubles, Ankur and Diaz held their nerve in crunch moments, taking a tight 2-1 win over Walther and Ayhika.

Snehit, still looking for his first win of the season, delivered a sensational 3-0 sweep of Aruna in the fourth match with controlled aggression and fearless forehand play.

The Indian came back from 9-10 in the opener and 5-8 in the second, finishing with a flurry to pull of big upset.

Scores:

=====

Ahmedabad SG Pipers 8-7 Kolkata ThunderBlades

Ricardo Walther bt. Ankur Bhattacharjee 2-1

Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Adriana Diaz 1-2

Ricardo Walther/Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee/Adriana Diaz 1-2

Snehit Suravajjula bt. Quadri Aruna 3-0

Yashini Sivashankar lost to Selena Selvakumar 1-2 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Snehit stuns world no. 26 Quadri as Ahmedabad SG Pipers pip Kolkata ThunderBlades
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On