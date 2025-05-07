Snooker-China's Zhao targets more titles after historic world snooker triumph

May 7 - Fresh off becoming the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship, Zhao Xintong is eyeing more titles, hoping his continued success will inspire a new wave of talent in China. HT Image

The 28-year-old Zhao, nicknamed "the Cyclone", secured an 18-12 victory over Welsh three-times winner Mark Williams at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Monday, capping a remarkable journey through turmoil and redemption.

Zhao's triumph sent ripples through China, as millions hailed a major breakthrough for the sport. He is one of five Chinese players to finish the season in the top 20.

"I did realise that my victory is important for Chinese snooker," Zhao told China's state news agency Xinhua in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I believe I can win more tournaments in the future to attract more people to be involved in the sport. I will refresh myself and look forward to a brand-new start of my career."

Zhao was banned for 20 months in January 2023 after a match-fixing scandal that rocked the sport, the repercussions of which meant he was classed as an amateur at the championship event and needed to get through four rounds of qualifying to reach the Crucible a gruelling run to the title that began on April 7.

"I did something wrong and I learned from it, but I have never lost faith in myself. I kept practising as usual and I followed the pro tour attentively," Zhao said.

"I have never thought about quitting snooker but coming back stronger."

Zhao said he was worried about being able to match the intensity in major events and had had no expectations going into the World Championship.

"After all, I haven't played in top-class tournaments for quite a long time... I was happy that I could reach the final stages and show up at the Crucible."

