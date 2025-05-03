Menu Explore
Snooker-O'Sullivan's eighth title dream ends in defeat to Zhao

Reuters |
May 03, 2025 06:22 AM IST

UK-SNOOKER-WORLDCHAMPS:Snooker-O'Sullivan's eighth title dream ends in defeat to Zhao

SHEFFIELD, England -Ronnie O'Sullivan's dream of a record eighth world snooker title ended on Friday with a 17-7 semi-final defeat to China's Zhao Xintong at the Crucible Theatre after an earlier eight-frame whitewash.

HT Image
HT Image

The 49-year-old 'Rocket' started the day 4-4 but missed a string of chances and went into the evening session with his 28-year-old opponent only five frames away from the final in the best of 33 match.

Zhao duly wrapped things up to become only the second Asian finalist after compatriot Ding Junhui, who lost to Mark Selby, in 2016.

"I can't believe that. I need to say thank you to Ronnie because he has helped me a lot before. He's my idol," Zhao said.

"Sometimes the crowd is helpful for Ronnie and he deserves that, he is a legend here so I needed to control myself."

World number one and 2019 champion Judd Trump was tied 8-8 with three times champion Mark Williams in the other semi-final.

O'Sullivan struggled with his cue, changing the tip, but the switch made little difference as he missed a series of pots and slumped to a fourth career 8-0 session defeat at the Sheffield venue.

Scotland's John Higgins and Graeme Dott both achieved the feat on their way to titles in 1998 and 2006 while fellow-Englishman John Parrot pulled off the other whitewash in 1994.

I just felt like I never gave him a game so that's a bit disappointing," O'Sullivan told the BBC.

"Zhao deserved his victory. I think he's done brilliantly all tournament and all credit to Zhao. He played better than me."

Zhao, who ended a 20-month ban last year after a match-fixing investigation, can now become the first Chinese player to win the championship.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
