Snooker-Williams beats Trump and becomes oldest player to reach world final

Reuters |
May 04, 2025 02:42 AM IST

SHEFFIELD, England, - Welshman Mark Williams rolled back the years and advanced to the world championship final by defeating world number one Judd Trump 17-14 at the Crucible on Saturday, with the 50-year old becoming the oldest player to reach the decider.

The previous oldest finalist was another Welshman, six-time winner Ray Reardon, who lost the 1982 final to Alex Higgins at the age of 49.

"I shouldn't really be competing with the number one player in the world over three days in a first-to-17, but somehow I'm plodding along for us oldies," Williams told BBC.

"I can't believe I'm in another final. I don't know how I'm doing to be honest."

Williams, three-times winner with his last title coming in 2018, came back from 7-3 down to tie the match 8-8 after Friday's play and led 13-11 after Saturday's first session.

Trump fell further behind with Williams going 16-12 up and needing just one frame for the win. The Englishman, who won the title in 2019, rallied to win the next two frames but Williams triumphed with his second century clearance of the day.

Williams will now take on China's Zhao Xintong in Sunday's decider, after the 28-year-old reached his first final with a 17-7 win over seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

"I remember playing him when he was 11 or 12 in China. We played a best-of-five, he beat me 3-1, there was about 500 people there and it was live on TV," Williams said.

"I told everyone then that he's going to be pretty good. It would be a great occasion if a Chinese player wins the World Championship and great for our sport, but not just yet."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On