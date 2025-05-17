Menu Explore
Soccer-Brazil's Sao Paulo FA investigates sexism claims in women's soccer

Reuters |
May 17, 2025 04:08 AM IST

SOCCER-BRAZIL/:Soccer-Brazil's Sao Paulo FA investigates sexism claims in women's soccer

May 16 - Brazil's Sao Paulo Football Federation is looking into an incident of sexism in the Paulista Feminino after Bragantino defender Stella Terra and Sao Paulo midfielder Aline Milene said referee Juliano Jose Alves Rodrigues made inappropriate comments during Thursday's match.

HT Image
HT Image

The athletes reported the referee made sexist remarks to them during the match and Terra asked for the game to be stopped 20 minutes into the second half of the match, just before a free kick, by raising her arms.

"He turned to me and said, 'I'll get you at the right time.' I brought Aline because she saw and heard everything. Everyone heard prejudiced and sexist comments, and I made the signal to show that such behaviour is unacceptable," Terra told TNT sports after the match.

The signal follows a new rule introduced by the Sao Paulo FA that obliges referees to stop play when they are alerted of incidents of racism and discrimination.

However, Rodrigues decided to continue the match.

"This can't happen in women's football. When men come to referee, they think they can say whatever they want. There has to be respect," Milena added.

Both clubs issued statements supporting the players involved and condemning the alleged behaviour. The Sao Paulo FA said on Thursday they have already started a detailed investigation.

"The FPF does not tolerate, under any circumstances, prejudiced, discriminatory or disrespectful attitudes on or off the field. Any manifestation contrary to the values ​​of equality, respect and integrity will be rigorously investigated".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Follow Us On