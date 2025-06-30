Soccer-Elite remains in Europe, Flamengo coach says after Bayern defeat

MIAMI, - Flamengo coach Filipe Luis said the football elite remained in Europe after the Brazilian side were beaten 4-2 in a last-16 clash against Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup on Sunday. HT Image

Flamengo conceded two goals in the opening 10 minutes and although they twice reduced the arrears, Bayern were always in control as they set up a quarter-final tie with Champions League winners Paris St Germain.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

European teams were expected to dominate the expanded Club World Cup but sometimes struggled in the group phase while all Brazilian teams advanced and made an impression.

Bayern, however, restored a measure of what the European football establishment would call "order" ahead of Inter Milan's clash with Brazil's Fluminense, also in the last 16. Palmeiras progressed by beating fellow Brazilian side Botafogo on Saturday.

KEY QUOTES:

Flamengo coach Luis Filipe: "The pressure they put on you is immense. They come at you with eight, 10 players. They deserved to win.

"Our plan did work and we were able to apply pressure and create goal scoring opportunities but they were better than us, we're playing against the football elite. If Vinicius Jr had not left for Real Madrid, we would have the best player in the world.

"They want to be in the elite and that's what they are, had we won today and the tournament, it would not change the reality - they're high quality teams. We have many Brazilian players in our teams but they have the best ones. They have better players, that's a fact."

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany:

On whether European clubs have the edge thanks to their efficiency in the final third: "In any competition it's the quality of the players, but also the belief. I'm not sure if that's so black or white, and some of the best finishers in the world are from South America. The South American teams have football in the blood."

On European teams' alleged tactical superiority: "Do you know how may great tacticians have come out of South America? Bielsa, Filipe Luis, notably."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.