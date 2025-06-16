Soccer-Food poisoning throws Salernitana’s relegation fight into turmoil

* HT Image

Salernitana requests postponement due to food poisoning outbreak

*

21 players and staff struck down after first leg

*

Serie B officials open to evaluating postponement request

June 16 - Salernitana’s fight for survival has veered into chaos, with a bout of food poisoning hospitalising much of the squad halfway through their relegation showdown with Sampdoria.

The Serie B side, fighting to avoid dropping to Italy's third tier, have formally requested a postponement of Friday's second-leg match against Sampdoria as players and coaching staff remain too ill to train.

The drama unfolded on the plane back to Salerno following Sunday's 2-0 loss in Genoa, with 21 players and staff struck down, a large part requiring hospitalisation upon disembarking.

"We are truly shocked by what happened and by the series of events that risk jeopardising Salernitana's smooth and peaceful approach to the final and crucial minutes of the season," club CEO Maurizio Milan said in a statement.

The mass sickness has left the southern Italian side in competitive limbo, with the team unable to prepare for a match that could determine their footballing future.

After suffering the drop from Serie A last season, Salernitana now face the prospect of consecutive relegations if they cannot overturn their first-leg deficit.

"Many players and staff, at the moment, are not even able to show up at the sports centre to resume training," Milan added.

The club said it had already made informal contact with Serie B officials and received "general openness" to evaluating their postponement request.

Salernitana have also called for an investigation into the "causes of this widespread and serious episode."

With the return leg scheduled for Friday and the team already facing a two-goal deficit, the clock is ticking on both the players' recovery and league authorities' decision on whether to grant additional time.

