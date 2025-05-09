Menu Explore
Soccer-Former Australia boss Arnold set to be appointed Iraq coach

Reuters
May 09, 2025 04:41 AM IST

SOCCER-IRAQ/ARNOLD (PIX):Soccer-Former Australia boss Arnold

May 8 - Former Australia boss Graham Arnold will be presented as the new Iraq coach this weekend ahead of next month's crunch World Cup qualifiers against South Korea and Jordan, a senior member of the Iraqi Football Association said on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

Ahmed Al-Mousawi, the IFA official responsible for negotiating the contract of the previous coach Jesus Casas, told the Iraqi News Agency that the deal was almost done.

"Graham's contract details are almost finalised and will be announced officially upon his arrival," he said.

"Arnold will bring with him a fully integrated technical staff of seven coaches, including an internationally renowned assistant who has previously worked with an English Premier League club."

Arnold led the Socceroos to the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, where they lost a close game to eventual champions Argentina, but quit last September after a poor start to the third round of qualifiers for the 2026 finals.

The 61-year-old replaces Spaniard Casas, who was sacked just over halfway through his four-year contract in March after a 2-1 loss to Palestine in Jordan.

The defeat left Iraq third in Asian Group B, a point adrift of a top-two spot and the automatic ticket to the finals in North America that goes with it.

Iraq host group leaders South Korea in Basra on June 5 and second-placed Jordan in Amman five days later. Third and fourth place in the group offer a path to the finals through a fourth stage of Asian qualifying.

"The coach will meet with the players very shortly, as he will give the Iraqi Federation the full opportunity to set up a training camp in Basra Governorate, in preparation for the match against the South Korean national team, followed by another match against the Jordanian national team," Al-Mousawi added.

The Iraqis have appeared at only one edition of the World Cup finals in Mexico in 1986, when they lost all three games to go out in the group stage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

