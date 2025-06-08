Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat

Reuters |
Jun 08, 2025 07:24 PM IST

ITALY-COACH:Soccer-Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat

MILAN -Luciano Spalletti has been sacked from his role as Italy's coach, the manager said on Sunday, following their heavy loss to Norway, but will take charge of Monday's game against Moldova.

HT Image
HT Image

Spalletti made the announcement at a press conference after Norway stunned Italy with a 3-0 win on Friday, handing the visitors a humiliating start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Last night we were together with president Gravina. He told me that I will be relieved of my position as coach of the national team," Spalletti said.

"I had no intention of giving up. I would have preferred to stay in my place and continue doing my job. I'll be there tomorrow evening against Moldova, then we'll resolve the contract."

Spalletti's dismissal comes after less than two years in the role, having replaced Roberto Mancini and taking charge in September 2023. While Spalletti took Italy to Euro 2024, their disappointing performance there had already put the manager under pressure.

Italy went into the Euros last year in Germany as defending champions but after winning their opening game against Albania, they lost to Spain and snatched a late draw with Croatia to make the last 16 where they were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland.

Spalletti's side seemed to have recovered as they put in an impressive Nations League campaign, beating France 3-1 away and losing just once. They lost at home to the French in the final group game to finish behind France on goal difference.

Italy began this year with a 2-1 loss at the San Siro in their Nations League quarter-final first leg with Germany and found themselves 3-0 down at halftime in the return game in Dortmund.

Spalletti's side came back to salvage a draw but missed out on a semi-final place and when they fell 3-0 behind at the break against Norway, this time Italy had no reply.

The loss left Spalletti's side already facing an uphill battle to secure automatic qualification for next year's World Cup, and after Italy missed out on the last two finals, the Italian football federation decided to act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Soccer-Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On