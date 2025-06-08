Soccer-Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat

MILAN -Luciano Spalletti has been sacked from his role as Italy's coach, the manager said on Sunday, following their heavy loss to Norway, but will take charge of Monday's game against Moldova. HT Image

Spalletti made the announcement at a press conference after Norway stunned Italy with a 3-0 win on Friday, handing the visitors a humiliating start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Last night we were together with president Gravina. He told me that I will be relieved of my position as coach of the national team," Spalletti said.

"I had no intention of giving up. I would have preferred to stay in my place and continue doing my job. I'll be there tomorrow evening against Moldova, then we'll resolve the contract."

Spalletti's dismissal comes after less than two years in the role, having replaced Roberto Mancini and taking charge in September 2023. While Spalletti took Italy to Euro 2024, their disappointing performance there had already put the manager under pressure.

Italy went into the Euros last year in Germany as defending champions but after winning their opening game against Albania, they lost to Spain and snatched a late draw with Croatia to make the last 16 where they were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland.

Spalletti's side seemed to have recovered as they put in an impressive Nations League campaign, beating France 3-1 away and losing just once. They lost at home to the French in the final group game to finish behind France on goal difference.

Italy began this year with a 2-1 loss at the San Siro in their Nations League quarter-final first leg with Germany and found themselves 3-0 down at halftime in the return game in Dortmund.

Spalletti's side came back to salvage a draw but missed out on a semi-final place and when they fell 3-0 behind at the break against Norway, this time Italy had no reply.

The loss left Spalletti's side already facing an uphill battle to secure automatic qualification for next year's World Cup, and after Italy missed out on the last two finals, the Italian football federation decided to act.

