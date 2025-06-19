Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Soccer-Juventus heading in right direction, Tudor says after statement win

Reuters |
Jun 19, 2025 10:26 AM IST

SOCCER-CLUB-AIN-JUV/ (PIX, TV):Soccer-Juventus heading in right direction, Tudor says after statement win

WASHINGTON, - Juventus coach Igor Tudor thought his team were heading in the right direction after playing some brilliant football to beat Emirati side Al-Ain 5-0 in their Club World Cup opener on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Tudor took over from Thiago Motta in March in the midst of a disappointing campaign after Juve had exited all cup competitions. He helped the club finish fourth in Serie A to secure a return to the Champions League next year.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:

Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world with expectations of success every season but won the last of their 36 Serie A titles in 2020.

They are also without a major international trophy for over two decades and the revamped Club World Cup gives them an opportunity to change that.

Club management have thrown their weight behind Tudor to lead the team's revival, with the coach extending his contract until 2028 earlier this month.

KEY QUOTES:

Juventus coach Tudor: "I felt like the team really cared about this match, they were really motivated. They were on their mettle. They have that desire.

"There was lovely energy between the players that desire to work hard for one another, to run for one another. I felt that really came through, and I think the players felt that among themselves too.

"We are going in the right direction. There's always things you need to improve upon... a team is a living being, it's never the same from one day to the next."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

