Soccer-Mexican clubs file CAS complaint to restore promotion and relegation

May 20 - Mexican second-tier clubs filed a complaint on Tuesday against the country's Football Federation and the 18 teams in the top-tier Liga MX before the Court of Arbitration for Sport , demanding the reinstatement of the promotion and relegation system. HT Image

In 2020 clubs from Mexico's top two divisions and the FMF agreed to a six-season suspension of the promotion and relegation system intended to help stabilise teams after the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven clubs from the Liga Expansion MX are now demanding that the agreement be upheld by reinstating promotion in the 2025-26 season, as they believe that the FMF and some Liga MX clubs are instead pushing to make the suspension permanent, keeping a closed league model similar to Major League Soccer.

"Due to the total silence on behalf of the FMF, and considering the fact that there are only a few months left before the start of the new season ... the appellant clubs highlighted the urgency of obtaining an answer in order to plan investments, infrastructure , acquisitions and broadcast rights negotiations for the upcoming season," the claim reads.

"It is essential to request that the FMF begins to process all legal documents and secondary norms that are necessary to facilitate the return of the previous promotion and relegation system."

The clubs, represented by the Brazilian sports law firm Carlezzo Advogados, have also raised concerns over multi-club ownership, as four groups each own two clubs in Liga MX.

Tensions in Mexican football escalated earlier this month when CAS rejected Club Leon's appeal after the team was removed from the Club World Cup due to an ownership rule breach, as both Leon and fellow Mexican side Pachuca are owned by Jesus Martinez.

The FMF said later on Tuesday it had not been notified of any proceedings against it by the CAS.

"If notified, we will present our position to the appropriate authorities," the FMF added in a statement.

The CAS is expected to deliver a ruling on the case by the end of 2025.

Mexico will co-host the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.