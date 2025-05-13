Menu Explore
Soccer-Milan's Conceicao embraces pressure ahead of Coppa Italia final

Reuters |
May 13, 2025 10:56 PM IST

SOCCER-ITALY-BOL-MIL/REPORT (PIX):Soccer-Milan's Conceicao embraces pressure ahead of Coppa Italia final

May 13 - AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao urged his players to embrace the pressure ahead of Wednesday's Coppa Italia final as he stressed the importance of ending a tough season on a high.

HT Image
HT Image

With two matches of a disappointing Serie A season remaining for the eighth-placed team, a Coppa Italia victory over Bologna in the final in Rome would be a silver lining for Conceicao's side who also lifted the Italian Super Cup in January.

"It will surely be a pleasure if we can win this trophy and satisfy the fans in a difficult year. From the outside, we may seem angry, but it’s not the case. We have immense joy in playing this final," Conceicao told reporters.

"This pressure is part of Milan’s history. It’s normal in these big clubs. We must only focus on tomorrow and be ready."

For Conceicao, Rome's Stadio Olimpico is familiar territory, having spent time at Lazio as a player.

"This stadium has surely given me satisfaction as a player, but it’s the past. Tomorrow, we’ll need to be at our best against a team that fights every duel like it was the last one,” he said.

After beating Bologna 3-1 in Serie A on Friday, Conceicao was keeping his cards close to his chest on his starting lineup.

"I’m not saying it, I haven’t even told them . They don’t know," he said adding that striker Rafael Leao and midfielder Youssouf Fofana both will be involved after missing Friday's win.

"Positive results improve the atmosphere; I’m aware I have a healthy group," Conceicao said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

