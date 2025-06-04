Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Soccer-TikTokers spend 27 hours in stadium toilet to watch Champions League final for free

Reuters |
Jun 04, 2025 02:44 PM IST

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX):Soccer-TikTokers spend 27 hours in stadium toilet to watch Champions League final for free

June 4 - A pair of Belgian TikTokers say they spent 27 hours in an Allianz Arena toilet last weekend before watching Paris St Germain beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final for free.

Neal Remmerie and Senne Haverbeke told VRT News they managed to get into the Munich stadium the day before the match and hid in a toilet cubicle.

After sticking a homemade "Out of Order" sign on the door, the pair waited in silence for more than a day as stadium staff used the facility.

"We had a backpack with snacks and we played around on our phones to kill time," Remmerie told the Belgian public broadcaster.

"The lights were on all the time and the sitting position was uncomfortable, so sleeping was almost impossible. That made it physically and mentally difficult."

Once they heard fans starting to use the toilets on matchday, the pair left their bolthole and made their way past ticket inspectors to join the 86,600 crowd in the stands.

"We looked carefully at which security guard was paying the least attention. While on the phone and with food in our hands, we just walked on, and suddenly we were inside," Remmerie added.

"PSG won 5-0 and we were also in the supporters' section of the winning team. It was the most beautiful football match we have ever seen."

The Allianz Arena and UEFA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Those fans who made their way into the match more conventionally had to pay anywhere from 90 to 950 euros for their tickets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

