Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-Venezuelan Navarro reports xenophobic remark during Copa Libertadores clash

Reuters |
May 29, 2025 12:20 AM IST

SOCCER-BRAZIL/LIBERTADORES:Soccer-Venezuelan Navarro reports xenophobic remark during Copa Libertadores clash

May 28 - Talleres midfielder Miguel Navarro from Venezuela said Sao Paulo opponent Damian Bobadilla made a xenophobic remark during Tuesday's Copa Libertadores clash, which saw the Brazilian side beat the Argentinian team 2-1.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident occurred late in the match after Luciano da Rocha Neves had scored the winning goal, sparking tensions on the pitch.

According to Navarro, an exchange of words turned bitter when Bobadilla allegedly said: "You starving Venezuelan".

"I wish I could have in my hands the solution to the hunger that my country is experiencing, I hope that God gives me abundance to be able to help. I don't think much can be done about mental poverty," Navarro said on social media.

"I will never be ashamed of my roots, I will go to the last consequences in the face of the act of xenophobia that I experienced today in Brazil at the hands of Damian Bobadilla. In football there is no room for hate speech," he added.

According to Brazilian media, Navarro reported the verbal abuse to local police, although authorities arrived at Talleres' dressing room after Bobadilla had left the stadium.

Bobadilla issued an apology through a video posted on social media on Wednesday.

"We exchanged some rough words. I was offended at first but I apologise because, in the heat of the moment, I reacted badly. It wasn't my intention to discriminate. If I get the chance to talk to Miguel, I will apologise to him directly," the Paraguayan midfielder said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Soccer-Venezuelan Navarro reports xenophobic remark during Copa Libertadores clash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On